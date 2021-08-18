Mohave County Supervisors have the wrong idea about free speech. They voted last week to limit what members of the public can say during open meetings. Specifically, supervisors voted to add some teeth to their existing rule that public speakers shouldn’t “verbally attack nor impugn board members, staff or other speakers.”
Those who violate the rule will have their speaking privileges terminated, according to the new language. We can appreciate the sentiment. A government board meeting is designed to conduct the public’s business, and there are plenty of people who are just plain nasty when dealing with others — particularly politicians and government workers. They distract from important work, often for petty and unrelated reasons, and worse, the worst of them can at times seem scary and threatening.
But the county supervisors got this one wrong.
The rule is unnecessarily vague and subjective, for starters. One person’s interpretation of an attack could be another person’s version of constructive criticism — certainly not something we want to discourage.
The rules state that speaking privileges for those who offend will be terminated, but they don’t indicate if that’s a temporary ban or a permanent one. Left to interpretations, a future board could decide it means the latter.
Even the language of the board policy — “speaking privileges” — illustrates what county supervisors think of public comments. Free speech and the ability to complain to your government are rights, not privileges that can be taken away if you don’t play by the government’s rules. Limiting those rights in any fashion is a curious move by a board that just eight months earlier voted to declare itself a constitutional sanctuary. Clearly, some constitutional rights are considered more important than others.
To be fair, board members Ron Gould and Hildy Angius voted against the policy change. In favor of it were Buster Johnson, Jean Bishop and Travis Lingenfelter.
Look, nobody fault the Board of Supervisors for wanting a little decorum. We live in a divisive, often hateful world. Things have taken a turn for the worse over the last few years, thanks in no small part to a deepening of political divisions and social media’s ability to exploit those differences with few consequences. But sour words online have tainted interactions in real life, too, and those bad feelings often manifest themselves in ugly ways.
The Board of Supervisors should take another crack at their public speaking rules, choosing to narrowly define what they view as a “verbal attack,” and erring on the side of free speech when enforcing the rules.
— Today’s News-Herald
