Anyone who has sat around the Christmas Tree handing out presents to family and friends can tell you how much fun it is to play Santa Claus. We’re sure the Mohave County Supervisors are enjoying their moment in the sleigh as they give away $41 million in federal stimulus money, but it’s disappointing and concerning that the supervisors don’t have a better organized approach in doling out those dollars.
So far, they’ve agreed to a handful of requests from supervisors, including $1 million for a renovated “clean living” facility in Bullhead City and $4.12 million for a new water well in Golden Valley and a mobile health service vehicle. During next week’s meeting, Supervisor Buster Johnson is proposing using $2.75 million to finally address water service issues in the Horizon Six community, while Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter is pitching a $4 million plan to improve broadband internet service in the county. And then there’s Supervisor Ron Gould’s plan, which would simply give away his portion of the funds to his constituents — he calculates that’s about $168 to every man, woman and child in his district. Sounds great if you’re a resident of North Lake Havasu City or Yucca. Not so much for folks in the other four districts.
Some of these projects are clearly more important than others. Some, like the Horizon Six water issues, have needed the county’s attention for a long time. Others, like better high speed internet service, are worth considering, but they’re hardly an emergency.
All of them are worth having a discussion.
However, as supervisors scramble to spend their portion of the federal money, it’ll be gone before realize it. And that’s unfortunate. The county ought to be able to make $41 million stretch a long way. Spent correctly, it can benefit all 213,267 residents of Mohave County. There are proposals, long discussed and long neglected, that could and should be resurrected, such as the proposal to build a new sheriff’s substation to serve west-side communities along with a coroner’s office and animal control facility. The main objection against such a project has always been the cost — that’s clearly not a problem with $41 million suddenly available.
Unfortunately, supervisors seem to be in a hurry to spend the money on their own districts rather than apply the funds in any kind of meaningful way that benefits all taxpayers within the county.
The supervisors ought to approach spending of the stimulus funds in the same way they deal with other large financial decisions: With lots of discussion and planning. County supervisors must approve a spending budget each year, and they don’t do that without holding multiple strategy sessions and public hearings.
The same approach should be used here. Supervisors ought to pitch their ideas all at once and then rank them for funding in order of priority. They should hold listening sessions with the public to consider those proposals and identify other needs. We definitely don’t need a race to see which supervisor can spend the money the fastest.
—Today’s News-Herald
