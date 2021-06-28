Mohave County Supervisors deserve a vote of thanks for refusing to go along with a new tax in the county. At the same time, they should be skeptical of approving a spending plan that counts on the new tax to provide enough revenue.
County administrators presented the county budget plan containing a new quarter-cent sales tax but the supervisors decided the county would have enough money even without the tax. Good thing. Higher property valuations and projections of higher sales tax revenue are providing a lot of revenue for the county.
Odds are that many residents will already pay higher property taxes this year due to higher valuations. There’s no legitimate justification for piling a higher sales tax onto the pain.
Mohave County is no exception to the general trend in government: A year ago, most were talking about extreme expense reductions as the pandemic rattled the economy. This year, thanks to a robust economy and huge influxes of federal stimulus dollars, government budgets are getting larger and larger.
County Supervisors Buster Johnson and Ron Gould made particularly strong points about the lack of need for the new county tax when money is pouring into county coffers.
The county, after all, is still trying to figure out how to spend some $40 million in stimulus funds aimed at helping economic recovery after the pandemic.
In all, there should be sufficient revenue to fund the county’s needs in the coming year but, assuming the new budget wins final approval, the county should be prepared to whittle away at those programs that it intended to fund with the new sales tax.
The county did have a quarter-cent sales tax for 20 years until 2019. It was aimed at adding to and improving county buildings. We guess that benefitted the county as a whole somehow but we can’t immediately think of facilities in the Lake Havasu City area helped by the tax.
A growing economy is growing city, county and state revenues. A good way to stop the good times from continuing is for governments to try to double-down on their good fortune by imposing new, growth-killing taxes.
We’re happy to see the supervisors stopped the new sales tax in its tracks.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.