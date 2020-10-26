It’s hard to believe, but the wave of covid cancellations has already stretched into next year’s events. Colleges and universities across the nation have begun cancelling their plans for spring break 2021. On one hand, March and April are still half a year away and nobody has a crystal ball to know if life as we know it will still center around facemasks and social distancing, or if crowds be able to gather in large groups again without second-guessing themselves about safety concerns. On the other hand, universities have to be able to plan their calendars months and years in advance, so the cancellations are understandable considering all of the current uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
In the grand scheme of things, college students will be OK without a spring break. It’s hardly a crisis. However, that might not be true for resort communities like Lake Havasu City, where the local economy partially depends on spring breakers returning year after year.
Each March, thousands of students from more than 40 schools head to Havasu for the annual celebration of spring, and their arrival is a welcomed occurence after the slower winter months.
Fewer students heading to Havasu in 2021 could be a big problem for the local businesses that depend on them.
Luckily, Havasu has broadened its economic base over the years with a larger marketing emphasis on regional and family-based tourism, but that doesn’t mean we should let spring break wither on the vine.
Havasu needs a fresh approach to spring break, and that’s been clear for a while. Certainly long before coronavirus crept into the conversation.
It has been decades since our MTV heyday, and the organizers of spring break vacations left town a few years ago.
It’s time for a real community conversation about the future of spring break in Lake Havasu City. It’s always been an important piece of our tourism mix, so simply letting it die shouldn’t be an option.
— Today’s News-Herald
