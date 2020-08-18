A new saliva test for coronavirus promises quick results and low costs. It may be, but more than a new way to test, the country and Arizona more urgently need a game changer in the way test result data is collected and interpreted.
Coronavirus test positivity rate is a major benchmark to measure the spread and trend of the disease. Nationally, testing is declining. Positivity rates are increasing.
More importantly, people are still dying. With more than 4,500 deaths in Arizona and almost 200 in Mohave County, proper interpretation of all the test result data is far more than an academic exercise. Some coronavirus trends in Arizona look pretty good. The number of cases per day is decreasing. How much is a result of wearing masks and distancing? Maybe a lot.
But how much is from fewer tests? How much from people testing negative multiple times? How much from some labs not reporting negative results? Until these and other questions can be answered accurately, there’s no way to really gauge the spread of the disease.
This need takes on extra urgency as schools and colleges begin to create huge gatherings of students. Fast saliva tests may help in school settings but only if the data is reported universally and in the same way.
A worst case scenario is that people, sick of masks and longing for social interaction, take false comfort in the declining number of cases. We refer them to the availability of intensive care unit beds, which has remained at 20 percent of less since early June.
Many who follow mask and distance advice fall back on the thinking of philosopher Blaise Pascal, who in the 17th century argued that belief in God is an act of reason. His well-known wager is that if one lives a good life in accordance with God, but there is no God, there will be no loss. Not believing in God, he argued, but finding upon death that He exists would represent a major loss.
Masks are kind of like keeping the faith, hoping they do some good. There is evidence they do, but the inconclusive test result data should unsettle anyone thinking the coronavirus pandemic is going away.
— Today’s News-Herald
