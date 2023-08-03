In a recent editorial, Rep. Gail Griffin claims to be looking out for Arizona’s greater good when it comes to groundwater discussions. Many Mohave County residents, including our local legislators, would disagree. Arizonans don’t need disingenuous platitudes about water policy — we need real solution to address the state’s water woes.
Griffin’s sustained opposition to creative water solutions presented by local legislators over the years means we’re not much closer to better policy than we were a decade ago.
Her assertion that proposed bills would lead to “no water for people; only for the environment” betrays a lack of understanding of the vital balance required for sustainable growth.
Arizona faces an escalating water crisis, and creative solutions are desperately needed. Yet, Griffin has repeatedly obstructed bills from even receiving a hearing, stifling the legislative process and ignoring the voices of those she represents. By denying a platform for open debate, she impedes the opportunity for innovative ideas to surface and be evaluated on their merits.
Her opposition to rural management areas further highlights her detachment from the realities faced by communities outside the major cities. Griffin’s dismissal of local lawmakers’ suggestions that she deems “bad for Arizona” undermines the democratic principles that should guide our policymaking. A representative should be open to discussing and deliberating on various proposals, not single-handedly blocking them based on personal beliefs.
By lauding cities for their conservation efforts, Griffin overlooks the serious consequences of unsustainable growth. Communities like Queen Creek may appear to thrive, but it comes at the expense of rural Arizona communities that better understand the value of this precious resource.
Rep. Gail Griffin’s refusal to engage in constructive dialogue on water legislation is a roadblock to progress. The Legislature must be a space for robust debate, not a one-person show of obstructionism. It is time for her to step aside and allow the necessary conversations to occur.
Arizona’s water crisis requires genuine solutions, and we demand that the Legislature engage in a thorough examination of all ideas put forth.
She’s just another big government anti-local control republican. There’s been a lot more of them in the last 8 years.
