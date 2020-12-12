Lake Havasu City is set to mark eight months without measurable rain this week. A drought map shows the entire Colorado River watershed in drought brown. Lake Mead is a half-dozen feet or so away from a level that triggers downstream water cutbacks.
In that context, it’s slightly surprising there is little negative reaction to a plan by the Colorado River Indian Tribes to lease a large amount – maybe up to 150,000 acre-feet – of water to other Arizona water users.
The CRIT plan involves almost 100 times more water than another proposed transfer of Colorado River water from the Cibola area to Queen Creek. The smaller proposed transfer has drawn outrage from river communities fearful of losing water to the Phoenix area.
Could it be that CRIT is on to something that could prove beneficial to cities and towns along the river?
CRIT is seeking Congressional approval to lease, not sell, water that it would make available by reducing agricultural use and improving irrigation methods, some of which are more than a century old.
This approach seems to be producing a wait-and-see attitude from governments up and down the river. It was authorized by CRIT voters early last year but remains controversial among members. Two hearings last week by the Arizona Water Resources Department opened up a month-long comment period.
Can the tribes make more money leasing water than by producing crops on some lands? Would the extra revenue be enough to offset significant costs for modern, efficient irrigation systems? And is a lease system flexible enough to assure that area water needs are met first, particularly during long droughts?
The tribes have a lot of water — up to about 650,000 acre-feet — and very senior rights to the river water. Should CRIT opt to simply sell water to the higher bidder in Arizona or elsewhere, rural interests around the state would be outraged. The presented plan, though, is more nuanced.
It also contains a nugget of optimism that cities like Yuma, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City could lease some lower-priority water allocations during times the water isn’t needed. Those relatively short-term leases can help developments in other areas bridge water supply needs until long-term supplies can be assured.
Moreover, the lease approach gives cities financial reason to use efficient practices to save water.
As drought intensifies and mandatory cutback loom, the CRIT proposal appears to offer a point of common ground for water users. That is rare indeed in a region where even the mention of water provokes fighting.
Today's News-Herald
