Gov. Doug Ducey’s ban on teaching critical race theory in Arizona schools got a lot of applause from supporters a few weeks ago. Ducey’s signing of House Bill 2906 blocks state-run schools from requiring the controversial curriculum, which puts a divisive spotlight on the role of race in American society. Critical race theory is certainly problematic, but it’s unfortunate that we’re celebrating such a heavy-handed anti-intellectual move by our governor. Local school districts should decide what is appropriate for the classroom, not a mandate from the legislature. Agree with it or not, critical race theory represents a cultural touchstone of today’s world, a debate topic not so easily avoided in life’s other arenas. Mature students would be better served learning about what critical race theory is, and why it’s so controversial. That way they’ll be better prepared to have an informed discussion instead of offering blank stares because they were never exposed to the topic in the first place.
It’s important to note that critical race theory isn’t currently being taught in schools. There’s always a good chance that a teacher or two has broached the subject with students, but no district — certainly not Lake Havasu Unified — appeared to be actively teaching critical race theory to students.
And that brings us to the other bill that Ducey signed. It got less fanfare, but it’s a lot more important than a bill that outlaws a subject matter that wasn’t being taught here anyway. House Bill 2035 sought to address sex education but it importantly calls for curriculum transparency, hopefully allowing parents to have a bigger voice when it comes to the materials their children are being shown in school.
Havasu residents know a thing or two about controversial sex education curriculum. It wasn’t so long ago that our community discovered that the local school district contracted out its sex education classes to the Mohave County Department of Health, which used instructional materials that hadn’t been properly vetted. (And if you wanted to review the materials, good luck — there were only a few copies available in the whole community).
With few exceptions, parents should have the final say about what their children are taught. That starts with an open and obvious process to review materials proposed for instruction. Some of that goes on now, and community involvement in curriculum reviews is usually pretty minimal.
We can’t take that right for granted. It’s important that parents have an active presence on campus. If we don’t make it our business to know what our kids are learning, we shouldn’t complain when we learn they’re learning something we don’t like.
— Today’s News-Herald
