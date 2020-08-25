It’s hard to believe that even an issue as repulsive as child trafficking could become mired in partisan politics, but here we are. Recent news stories have tied the Save Our Children protests around the world to the controversial QAnon, a group the New York Times says “falsely claims that President Trump is facing down a shadowy cabal of Democrat pedophiles.” Predictably, criticism with a partisan tinge followed.
But as Trump said at a recent press conference: Is that supposed to be a bad thing?
Human trafficking is a real problem. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 234 cases reported in Arizona alone last year. Many of those cases involved children.
The issue of human trafficking is hardly new in Arizona. In fact, it was declared public enemy number 1 in 2014 — way before anyone thought seriously about Donald Trump in the Oval Office. That year, the state enacted new tough laws increasing the maximum penalty for convictions related to child prostitution and making pimping a racketeering charge, which allows the government to seize assets connected to the crimes. It was all meant to place Arizona at the forefront of states fighting human trafficking.
If the issue of human trafficking was important then, then it’s still important today. If thousands of events are being held around the world to draw attention to a real and concerning problem, the motivations of a bunch of weird conspiracy theorists shouldn’t matter all that much.
Increased attention can be effective. Locally, we’ve seen increased training of law enforcement help put traffickers in jail and remove victims from bad situations.
If there’s any real criticism of Trump’s administration on the issue of trafficking, it’s that the federal government seems to talk a good game, but the implementation leaves something to be desired, at least in Lake Havasu City. The federal government is to blame for 2019’s botched human trafficking sting in Havasu, and the Department of Homeland Security has yet to identify the agents who apparently violated the department’s own rules by repeatedly paying for and engaging in sex acts with suspected victims. As a result of the agents’ disgusting behavior, all charges were dropped against the people arrested in that sting. The Department has also not revealed what actions were taken against the unidentified agents, if any. This is not the behavior of a government that takes trafficking seriously.
In any case, we hope the conspiracy theorists are right about Trump’s dedication to stopping trafficking. That’s a goal we should all agree is worthy of our attention. Yes, let’s #SaveOurChildren.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
trump's only "dedication" is to himself and trying to get re-elected so he doesn't go to jail!
