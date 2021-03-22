Municipal leaders in Kingman had a rude awakening a few weeks ago when a cyberattack brought down online operations for local government. The city still hasn’t recovered, but improvements are being made. Locally, the attack on Kingman’s network infrastructure should be a wake-up call for other local government entities and businesses.
According to city officials, cyber security efforts are usually a defensive game, but once bad actors gain access through something like malicious software, options are pretty limited. The city has no good contingency plan in place if local security measures fail. Considering the situation Kingman finds itself in, it’s probably a good idea to come up with a good backup plan — and perhaps a backup plan for the backup plan.
These attacks are becoming all too frequent and local government agencies seem to make easy targets.
In February, an online attacker tried to hack into a small city’s online infrastructure in an alleged attempt to poison the water supply. Late last year, school districts were forced to cancel remote learning classes because of a ransomware attack.
It’s clear there needs to be higher priority placed on cyber security, and for infrastructure that remains vulnerable, it’s worth considering limiting online access altogether. It might seem counterintuitive to take things off line in the digital age, but the one thing hackers will always have a hard time infiltrating is an analog approach to local government.
Finally, we need our federal and state legislators and law enforcement agencies to get really serious, really quickly about prosecuting cyber crime, wherever it occurs. The stakes should be high, and the enforcement should be unflinching.
Only through a combination of efforts by local, state and national agencies can we hope to combat this wave of online crime.
- Today’s News-Herald
