Cattail Cove State Park and River Island State Park are separated by only 12 miles, but their approach to visitor management couldn’t be farther apart.
Day-use guests at Lake Havasu City-area state parks are welcomed at the gate for a small fee. In the Parker-area parks, however, guests are turned away in the name of pandemic precautions.
According to Arizona State Parks & Trails, capacity management is handled at the local level, which is why campground and beaches remain open to visitors at Lake Havasu State Park and Cattail Cove State Park, but only the boat launch facilities are available at Buckskin Mountain and River Island.
Normally, we’d agree that local management is better than a top-down approach out of Phoenix, but the state parks along the Colorado River ought to be managed in better coordination with one another.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy has pointed out that closures on the lake create bottlenecks in other places, which is why he’s resisted calls to close city facilities on the lake. Closing the Site Six boat ramp, for example, would only mean increased numbers of people attempting to launch at other ramps. The same logic should apply to the state parks, however. A closure at River Island State Park likely means those guests will instead head over to Cattail Cove or other nearby parks. It may address capacity issues in one place, but it simply creates new ones elsewhere.
It’s important to note that the day-use closures at Parker-area parks seem to run counter to Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders that encouraged the public to safely enjoy Arizona’s Great Outdoors as the coronavirus pandemic persists.
— Today’s News-Herald
