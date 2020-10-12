Two years after the Lake Havasu City Council rejected giving raises to itself and the mayor, the topic is back on the Council agenda. We hope it’s there so the council can show some good sense and reject it again.
At a time when city government is spending more than it is taking in, using loans and federal CARES Act windfalls to plug the gap, the city is handing out raises to most workers. The will cost the city some $2 million per year and will be incurred just as the city’s property tax goes away, leaving another $5 million hole to fill.
In that context, raising City Council pay from $7,800 to $11,400 per year and the mayor from $11,400 to $19,560 per year may seem a drop in the bucket. The total cost would be less than $30,000 per year. Some similar-sized cities in Arizona pay more than the current Havasu amount; some pay a lot less. Plus, the council hasn’t had a raise since 1983.
In the bigger picture, with local businesses still shut down from the coronavirus and unemployment around 7 percent, the council may as well say “let them eat cake” as give itself a raise. In what reality could city elected leaders ignore the city government’s bigger financial picture and that of the community as well?
The idea of citizen city councils are about public service, not creating a paid political class. It’s nice to think pay of somewhere around minimum wage, plus a generous cell phone and internet allowance will attract more people to run for the jobs. The proposed raise isn’t enough to do that, but it is enough to encourage incumbents to get comfortable.
Should the council approve the raises, which will go into effect for newly-seated officials, the move will look bad and reflect poor judgment.
— Today’s News-Herald
