It appears that Ma Nature will smile on this weekend’s rodeo and Delbert Days. Temperatures going into the weekend are predicted to be in the high 60s with plenty of sun. Combined with mild winds, it’s perfect weather for spending the day outdoors at SARA Park. The event is a nice departure from suburban living. Not that there’s anything wrong with that lifestyle, but this annual stroll down a rustic path at SARA Park is a restorative break. At the very least, everyone has a chance to get in touch with their inner cowgirl or cowboy and strut around in Western boots and hats.

Granted, Lake Havasu City isn’t known for its cowboy heritage or country living, but that’s the point of this weekend’s events.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.