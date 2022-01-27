It appears that Mother Nature will smile on this weekend’s rodeo and Delbert Days. Saturday’s and Sunday’s highs are forecast to be in the upper 60s and low 70s. It’s perfect weather for spending the day outdoors at SARA Park.
The event is a nice departure from suburban living. Not that there’s anything wrong with that lifestyle, but this annual stroll down a rustic path at SARA Park is a restorative break. At the very least, everyone has a chance to get in touch with their inner cowgirl or cowboy and strut around in Western boots and hats.
Granted, Lake Havasu City isn’t known for its cowboy heritage or country living, but that’s the point of this weekend’s events.
The rural theme encourages kids and adults to take a refreshing dip into a different world and embrace low-tech activities. Expect to experience that contented feeling you get when you know you’re in the right place.
The Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo’s enduring appeal is tied to the raw power of the animals and the rugged athleticism of the contestants. Bull riding, team roping, barrel races and bronc riding are sanctioned events where the participants try to earn fancy belt buckles, points and cash. Havasu’s two-day rodeo kicks off a six-event series that ends in October.
On the lighter side in the rodeo arena, Havasu youngsters who register in the morning on both days will compete by riding sheep, calves or steer. The antics that entertain the crowd give the kids a wild ride they’ll remember for the rest of their days. Children hit the trifecta at Delbert Days adjacent to the rodeo ring today and Sunday -- exercise, fresh air and fun activities. Those include gold panning, roping, a back hoe challenge, petting zoo, cow jousting, pony rides, shooting gallery, cupcake walk, rock climbing wall, peddle tractor races and bungee jumping.
Darned near the most popular feature at Delbert Days is King of the Hill. It’s a huge pile of screened dirt that kids can climb and slide down. To maximize the grubby fun, youngsters should wear sturdy play clothes and leave their Sunday best at home.
Rural living is at Havasu’s heart; outdoor recreation defines our way of life.
Our eyes can stretch to distant horizons, we can look deep into the night sky and Havasu’s pace is relaxed. The rodeo and Delbert Days celebrates those precious fundamental s of country life. And that’s all the more reason to head to SARA Park and join the party today and tomorrow.
— Today’s News-Herald
