The Delta coronavirus variant is showing it might pose a renewed Covid-19 health threat in the country. The worst thing to do about it is nothing.
Fortunately, the variant shows little sign of rapidly infecting and killing hordes of people in the U.S. as it did in India. As of this writing, there are no officially confirmed case of the variant, though it can only be tracked after the fact.
The Delta variant is known for being more easily transmitted from person to person than other permutations, providing good cause for concern.
The current vaccines appear to do a relatively good job in preventing infections and also in minimizing the illness in those vaccinated people who do get infected.
One solid bit of intel on this variant comes from Britain, which endured an outbreak of the Delta variant. Younger people, the unvaccinated and older people are most at risk
Some parts of the U.S. are returning to masks in some situations and are otherwise watching for an outbreak. We doubt Mohave County residents would go back to masks, at least not while case counts are relatively low.
That doesn’t mean residents can just ignore the Delta variant.
Mohave County has a relatively low vaccination rate and a relatively high death rate. Most of the deaths are in older people.
Nationwide, recent reports show deaths are mostly occurring in those who aren’t vaccinated, which should offer reassurance to those who are.
It shouldn’t mean younger people can keep skipping the vaccine. Grandma and Grandpa can still be infected by younger family members and the Delta variant might make it easy to do so.
Some percent of the population will probably never be convinced to use the vaccine. Others waffle, usually over concern with health consequences.
For the latter group, at least, we hope the threat of the Delta variant sways the argument.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
“As of this writing, there are no officially confirmed case of the variant…”
FOX News, 1 July - The highly transmissible Delta variant is the most common strain of the COVID-19 virus circulating in the U.S., new data showed, but federal health officials said fully vaccinated people don't necessarily need to put on face masks again.
An analysis of genetic sequencing data as of June 27 showed that the Delta strain, also known as B.1.617.2, now makes up about 40% of positive COVID-19 test samples, according to Helix, a population genomics company that collects and analyzes test samples from several U.S. states.
"This is the first time we felt confident to say that Delta is the most prevalent lineage in the U.S.," said William Lee, Helix's vice president of science. He said the variant is on track to make up half or more of COVID-19 infections by early to mid-July.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.