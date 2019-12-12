The 9th Annual Desert Bash and off-road poker run is as close to an unofficial beginning of the off-road season as there is in western Arizona.
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce Event runs today and tomorrow on BLM property by Standard Wash south of the city. The off-road events and camping is sold out, again, but the public is invited for other activities and food and music offerings.
The sell-out is no surprise. Desert Bash provides entertaining poker runs for multiple types of off-highway vehicles plus a full slate of things to do back at the main campground area.
This year, those activities include test rides of vehicles, a beer garden, holiday lights, a cornhole tournament and an ugly sweater contest, the latter beginning at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
Off-roading in Arizona is enjoying a steady surge in popularity. The most recent study, done by Arizona State University, puts the economic benefit to the state puts the value of off-roading at $4.25 billion.
Western Arizona provides a lot of good trails and good weather during the prime winter riding season. Mohave and LaPaz counties combine to have almost 2,500 jobs and some $225 million in annual spending associated with OHV activities.
California is the big leader in OHV buying and related spending, and Arizona’s proximity bodes well for continued growth. Arizona has fewer off-road regulations, upping the appeal for Californians.
More off-roading has led to more attention on the trail resources in the desert. The desert deserves protection as a resource to be enjoyed both now and long into the future. The popularity of off-roading may well offer the best chance for that protection, much in the way that anglers are often seen as the best protector of rivers and hunters the best protectors of wildlife.
The Desert Bash celebrates the great resource that is the city’s back yard. It provides fun and entertainment and, along the way, probably a greater appreciation for those vast open spaces.
— Today’s News-Herald
