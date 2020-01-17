When we talk about outdoor recreation in Lake Havasu City, we tend to focus on the water, thanks to that big lake that hugs the city’s western border. Much less attention is given to the raw desert that surrounds us. Fortunately, that’s changing as people — both locals and visitors — discover the recreational wonders in our corner of the Mojave Desert.
The Arizona Peace Trail has helped to get the word out. The trail is a 650-mile off-road path that crosses through some of the most interesting and picturesque places in Western Arizona. Riders on the Peace Trail will see old ghost towns, abandoned mines and spectacular geographical formations.
Importantly, the Peace Trail has had positive financial implications for the small communities it passes through. The trail is a great example of the potential that outdoor recreation offers to local economies. In other words, there’s money in them thar desert hills.
Increasingly, local businesses are taking interest. And no wonder: Outdoor recreation is already a $710 million industry in Mohave County, drawing 110,00 Arizona residents each year according to the most recent data from the Arizona Tourism Office. It supports, 6,200 jobs per year and provides more than $52 million in annual state and local tax revenues.
It was only a matter of time before Havasu began seeing local businesses pop up with the intention of getting people closer to our wild back yard. The Desert Bar near Parker is one example of a business that has had a lot of success catering to off-roaders. This month saw the opening of a new off-road bar, tucked in the backcountry of Havasu Heights. And then there’s Havasu Helicopters, which in 2019 began offering regional tours that include trips that venture deep into the desert wilderness. On the ground, the relatively new Red Star Jeep Tours takes visitors on 75-minute tours of some of our most scenic spots.
It’s a growth industry, and we hope it’s a trend that continues. And what about the potential for environmental harm posed by an increased number of visitors to the desert?
Fortunately, a business community that has a stake in the local environment is one of the best ways to ensure back yard is well guarded against litter, vandalism and over-exposure.
Meanwhile, it’s nice to know that our tourism offerings are diversified. While it’s a little too cold to enjoy the lake this time of year, it’s perfect weather to get out and explore — or perhaps make some money helping other people do so.
— Today’s News-Herald
