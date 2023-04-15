Triple digits are almost here, but there’s no clearer sign that the summer boating season has arrived in Lake Havasu City than Desert Storm. Every April, for more than two decades, the annual celebration of performance boating is one of the top events in town as drivers from all over the country descend on Lake Havasu with their million-dollar vessels. Thousands of spectators will join them for a front-row seat to some of the best boating action in America.
Technically, it’s still spring. The first day of summer is still about two months away and many other parts of the country are still enjoying cool April temperatures. But in Lake Havasu City, where summer lasts about nine months, this is the time of year we celebrate the warming weather by getting back out onto the water.
Each year, Desert Storm helps us ring in the new boating season, and this year is no exception. In fact, there's a sense of renewed interest in the event with new owners who promise this year's schedule will be bigger and better than ever.
The excitement for this year’s events is palpable, back at full strength after all the handwringing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The peak of boating season is said to be Memorial Day, still more than a month away, but it’s clear that the boats are already here in big numbers. If the Channel crowds this weekend offer any indication of what the season looks like, we're in for another busy and bustling summer on the water. Fast power boats, family-friendly pontoons and personal watercrafts of all kinds – not to mention growing numbers of paddlecrafts — are all over the lake, and it’ll get more crowded as the weeks go on. The week ahead is a glimpse of what the summer has in store. Enjoy it.
