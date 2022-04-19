Triple digits are almost here, but there’s no clearer sign that summer has arrived in Lake Havasu City than Desert Storm.
Every April, for more than two decades, the annual celebration of performance boating is one of the top events in town as drivers from all over the country descend on Lake Havasu with their million-dollar vessels. Thousands of spectators will join them for a front-row seat to some of the best boating action in America.
Technically, it’s still spring. The first day of summer is still about two months away and many other parts of the country are enjoying cool April temperatures. But in Lake Havasu City, where summer lasts about nine months, this is the time of year we celebrate the warming weather by getting back out onto the water.
Each year, Desert Storm helps us ring in the new boating season, and this year is no exception. The excitement for this year’s events is palpable, back at full strength after all the handwringing during the coronavirus pandemic.
If the increased boating activity is a sign of things to come, it’s going to be a busy summer for Lake Havasu.
The peak of boating season is said to be Memorial Day, still more than a month away, but it’s clear that the boats are already here in big numbers. Fast power boats, family-friendly pontoons and personal watercrafts of all kinds – not to mention growing numbers of paddlecrafts — are all over the lake, and it’ll get more crowded as the weeks go on. This weekend is a glimpse of what the summer has in store. Enjoy it.
— Today’s News-Herald
