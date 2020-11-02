Two high-level officials from the Department of Homeland Security are in Arizona today on a mission to “separate fact from myth” about the accomplishments of the federal agency they oversee. A news release sent this weekend says Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli and Acting Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan will hold a press conference in Tucson to discuss recent censorship efforts against the agency.
According to recent headlines, they’re stomping mad that Twitter deleted a tweet and shut down Morgan’s Twitter account after he posted a message praising the construction of the border wall.
It’s hard to disagree with them — Twitter’s moderation policies of late have taken a decided turn toward a heavy hand. It’s absurd that Twitter thinks elected officials and independent news agencies should be subjected to content reviews.
However, it’s even more absurd that Cuccinelli and Morgan are moving so quickly on this when the agency they run is doing way more to harm its own reputation than Twitter ever could.
Next month, it will be one year since the News-Herald reported on the unravelling of a multi-agency human trafficking investigation because of alleged improper actions by the DHS agents assigned to the case. According to news reports that followed, two undercover DHS agents, identified only as “Sergio” and “Arturo,” repeatedly visited massage parlors in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City and paid women identified as human trafficking victims in exchange for sex acts as many as 10 times before the investigation ended. Later, the Department refused to let its agents testify at the trial, resulting in all charges against the defendants being dropped. The results of a three-year, multi-agency investigation, hailed previously as a landmark case that helped crack a “transnational criminal organization,” was allowed to simply dissolve away.
The Department has yet to answer publicly for this botch job, and it has refused to respond to public records requests by the News-Herald or fully identify the agents involved in the case.
Yes, the end of the investigation might be the result of bad behavior by rogue agents. Or it could be that the Department likes to operate in the shadows so its investigative techniques — like undercover agents paying trafficking victims for sex acts — aren’t exposed to the public.
Whatever the reason, justice was not served thanks to the Department of Homeland Security.
Cuccinelli and Morgan are right to call out Twitter for its censorship policies. A government of the people and by the people ought to be able to talk openly on social media, without fear of censorship by the people who run the platform. A government of the people and by the people ought to talk frankly with its constituents -- that goes for press conferences to talk about agency accomplishments, like the one scheduled today, but it should also include public soul-searching when things don’t go quite right. Even when those situations have the potential to embarrass the agency.
Hopefully Cuccinelli and Morgan will apply this newfound love of transparency to their own department and finally address the problems in their own house.
— Today’s News-Herald
