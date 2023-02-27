The comic strip “Dilbert: has been canceled, both literally and figuratively, thanks to inflammatory comments made over the weekend by the comic strip’s creator, Scott Adams.
Many newspapers around the nation responded to Adams’s comments about race with swift cancellation notices to the strip’s distributor, Andrews McMeel.
At Today’s News-Herald, we had only briefly discussed the controversy Monday morning, but Andrews McMeel saved us the trouble of deciding how to proceed. Indeed, it didn’t take long for the syndicate to announce that it was severing its relationship with Adams altogether.
What that means for us is that we’ll need to find a replacement for “Dilbert” sooner rather than later.
Changing the comics section is never fun for readers, and it’s certainly not a good experience for editors. For many of us, the comics section is part of our daily reading routine — a place of irreverent comfort that doesn’t change from day to day, unlike the rest of the newspaper. We hope you’ll appreciate that none of us want to be in this situation.
There are four comic strips we’re suggesting as its replacement: ‘The Grizzwells,” “Arlo & Janis,” “Monty,” and “Big Nate.”
All four of these strips have appeared in our online e-edition for years, so they should already be familiar to most readers. We’re asking you to go to HavasuNews.com and vote for your favorite of the four strips. The one that gets the most votes by Sunday, March 6, will become the permanent replacement for “Dilbert.”
We’ll also need to consider a replacement for the Sunday version of the “Dilbert” strip that appears in our color comics section. We’re open to suggestions on that one. If you have a favorite strip you’d like to see in the Sunday section, send an email to editor@havasunews.com. Thank you for your help, and for your understanding.
