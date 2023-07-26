As Arizona gears up for the 2024 elections, there is an alarming lack of challengers stepping up to compete in the Republican primary for the state’s House seats. Specifically, it is disappointing to see that no one has yet come forward to challenge Congressman Paul Gosar, representing Mohave County in Arizona’s 9th District.
This is not an argument that Gosar needs to go, however, we would like to see Gosar earn another term through old-fashioned campaigning in his district. That’s what happened in 2022, when Gosar found himself in a four-way race with Randy Kutz, Adam Morgan and Sandra Dowling. Our congressman carried the race with nearly 66 percent of the votes, but he had to fight for it, and voters got to compare and contrast the incumbent with challengers who posited that they could do a better job in the office.
In a healthy democracy, a competitive primary election serves as a critical mechanism for selecting the most suitable candidate to represent the party in the general election.
When no challengers step forward, it deprives voters of the opportunity to compare and contrast the various candidates’ ideas, policies, and leadership qualities. As a result, the general election may end up with a candidate who is too extreme, polarizing, or not adequately representative of the party’s diverse views.
Gosar is well-liked by many constituents, but a contested primary would allow Mohave County Republicans to ensure they are putting forth their strongest candidate. It also encourages candidates to engage with voters, understand their concerns, and respond to their needs effectively.
Arizona is expected to be a battleground for not only the presidential and Senate races but also the House races. As demonstrated by the considerable fundraising efforts in other districts, there is ample interest and potential for competitive primaries. For instance, District 1, represented by Rep. David Schweikert, has already seen several Democratic candidates vying for the seat. This level of interest ensures that the Democratic voters will have a choice in determining their representative.
To strengthen our democracy and foster healthy political competition, it is crucial for more individuals to come forward and participate in the primary process. Encouraging a robust field of candidates will lead to a more engaged and informed electorate, ensuring that the eventual nominee truly represents the will of the party’s voters.
There’s still time to drum up some election competition. As we approach the 2024 elections, let’s encourage more individuals to step forward and challenge incumbents, not just in the 9th District but in other contested areas as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.