News that Lake Havasu Unified School District would extend its hybrid schedule for junior high and high school students is disappointing, but hardly unexpected. The campuses were supposed to reopen for full-time classes after the Christmas break, but with coronavirus cases surging like never before, it’s easy to understand why district leaders were reluctant to proceed. However, the concern about rising cases rings a little hollow when you consider all six elementary schools are staying open -- either there’s a problem with gathering students, or there isn’t. We suppose the logic behind the odd dichotomy an assumption that older students can better handle the challenges of distance learning. That does make some sense. But for a quality education, even for the most well-adapted kids, distance learning comes in a distant second to actual in-person instruction. Students need to have way more facetime (not the smartphone version) with teachers -- two days a week on campus isn’t cutting it.
Our community simply isn’t equipped for long-term distance learning on a massive scale. Technology is a big hurdle, and not one that’ll get solved any time soon. High-speed internet service in Lake Havasu City is terrible. Some students simply don’t have the equipment they need to participate. Support in the home is a necessary component of distance learning, and that’s a factor that varies wildly from student to student. Finally, tracking students’ work and keeping them accountable is difficult for teachers to say the least.
We’re glad to hear school district leaders say on Tuesday that they don’t intend to stretch out the hybrid schedule any longer than necessary. The superintendent told a concerned audience at Tuesday’s governing board meeting that’s unlikely the part-time classes would last the entire third quarter. As soon as the numbers subside, and it’s safe to do so, they intend to bring junior high and high school students back on campus.
That really can’t come soon enough.
Until then, the district needs to double-down on ensuring that students are engaged, inspired and actually learning, whether they’re in a physical classroom or behind a screen.
— Today’s News-Herald
