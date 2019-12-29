Havasu’s animal shelter is going to the dogs. Specifically, dogs from Maricopa County.
We reported in October that the Havasu shelter, operated by the nonprofit Western Arizona Humane Society, received 88 dogs and cats from Maricopa County and McKinley County New Mexico. The exchange occurred when the Humane Society agreed to become one of 100 “rescue partners” throughout the Western United States who receive Maricopa animals.
It turns out that all those rescue partners are getting a lot of dogs and cats – in fact, more than 4,000 have been shipped out of state over the past 19 months, according to the Associated Press.
That’s certainly something to celebrate – the rescue partners are being credited with cutting Maricopa’s euthanasia rates from 30 percent to about 5 percent.
However, it’s important that other communities don’t become dumping grounds for unwanted animals, and that seems to be what some critics of the partner program are worried about. They say about two-thirds of the animals in Maricopa County shelters never got the chance to adopted out locally, instead being sent out to rescue partners like WAHS. Maricopa County leaders say the animals that were transferred out were animals that Arizona families aren’t typically seeking: pit bulls, chihuahuas and pets with medical or behavioral issues.
For Havasu, the program allowed the Humane Society to offer more of the small breeds that local residents often seek. Additionally, all animals sent to Havasu arrive pre-vaccinated, spayed and neutered, so the only cost to local facilities is food and occasional medical treatment.
The rescue partner program has allowed Maricopa County to make remarkable progress on its euthanasia rates, and we’re glad Havasu can be part of that solution. Now Maricopa’s animal control community needs to take a hard look at its transfer program to see where it can make adjustments to keep more of its animals at home in the first place.
– Today’s News-Herald
