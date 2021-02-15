Is it worth the effort to get a coronavirus vaccination? Even those who really want to are finding the hunt for a shot in the arm too confusing, too time-consuming and, basically, too uncoordinated to pursue.
One has to understand the priority categories and the qualification for each. Then one has to register, either with a provider or central state signup that may or may not be linked, then one has to find an available appointment.
Then repeat until it works. Repeating can take a long time Thousands more people want the vaccine than there are times available. This makes it especially maddening to consider that thousands of doses of the small Mohave County supply of some 25,000 doses remain unused.
The waiting offers a lot of time to think. It offers time to think about possible vaccine reactions, about how the same people offering safety assurances are the ones who rolled out a dysfunctional distribution system. Hasn’t everyone had almost a year to figure this out?
Will Humble, former state health director, said in an interview last week Arizona needs to overhaul its vaccine registration system.
Currently, he said, it highly favors those who don’t have time constraints like jobs, good broadband service and decent computer skills. When appointments open up, they quickly fill. It takes time and determination to be online enough to make the registration timing work.
The current system would seem to favor older people, but they often lack computer skills. It may favor the unemployed, but they may lack computers and broadband.
Humble says Arizona might want to emulate Minnesota, where residents enter their health information into a state database and are notified when appointments are available based on category criteria. It’s a system that also allows the state to distribute vaccine based on where vaccination rates are high and low and where vulnerable populations are underrepresented.
It’s a system that works.
Arizona’s doesn’t, at least not very well.
It’s OK to fail, but fail fast and find a new way.
