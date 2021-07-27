High school dress codes are meant to solve problems, not create new ones. For the most part, Lake Havasu Unified School District’s dress code is fairly straightforward and driven by common sense -- students are supposed to wear clothing that is “clean, neat and appropriate in material and style for a businesslike atmosphere.”
Simple enough, right? Not so fast.
While there are certainly a couple of questionable directives buried within the dress code (No hats? Really? In Lake Havasu City, where sun protection is a necessity?), the real problem has to do with the bottleneck the dress code creates for students and their families. Since at least 2004, the school district has required that students wear standardized T-shirts -- that is, T-shirts that bear the logo of the school or the school district. They’re available for a very low price, but the problem is they’re only available in limited numbers from the school district.
It becomes a big problem when the school district starts to run low on supply, which has apparently been the case at Lake Havasu High School for several weeks. New shirts can’t be found at local retailers, nor are they available online. You can find used shirts if you have connections -- or if you’re lucky at a thrift store. Goodwill employees say there’s been high demand for the shirts this week, since school begins on Monday..
The shirts were finally available Tuesday night, during the high school’s open house. As a result, hundreds of students and their parents stood in line for more than an hour, and some missed the actual open house event as a result.
This is a problem with a simple remedy. The dress code ought to be modified to allow students to wear any solid-color T-shirt, with or without a school logo. If dropping the logo requirement is a nonstarter for some reason, the district should work with retailers and local printing companies to ensure there are alternative avenues for procuring the shirts when the district can’t keep up with demand.
[thumbup]solid colors - perfect solution [thumbup]
