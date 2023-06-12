It’s only been a few years since Mohave County taxpayers finally got to shrug off a quarter-cent sales tax that had been used as something of a slush fund for Mohave County. The county had a quarter-cent sales tax for 20 years until 2019, which was used for facilities and other buildings — the bulk of it in Kingman. (We guess that the tax revenues benefited the county as a whole somehow, but we struggle to think of any places in Lake Havasu City, the largest tax base for the county, that were helped by that tax.)
County officials hated seeing that sales tax expire, and they’ve tried repeatedly over the last few years to either renew it or get another one approved.
The last attempt was in 2021, and county supervisors voted against the plan, concluding that the county would have enough money that year to operate without an additional tax.
That may not be the case this year, so it’s not surprising that county officials are again floating the prospect of a new sales tax. Projections indicate that Mohave County could be facing a $18.5 million budget deficit for the 2025 fiscal year.
Of course, county officials have already offered their favorite solution again: A quarter-cent sales tax. They point out that between 40 and 60 percent of the tax would be paid by visitors to Mohave County rather than residents, and it would generate about $360 million over the next 20 years while keeping property taxes stable.
And this time around, there’s a heavy push to use sales tax money to support the sheriff’s department and the county jail.
Designating a new sales tax to support our law enforcement operations could indeed be the right move for the county. We’ve acknowledged repeatedly in this space that the sheriff’s department and the county jail have very real needs for additional financial support.
However, we hope supervisors won’t be too quick to say yes to this request, at least not until they’ve explored every other option and fully reviewed current operations to find unnecessary spending and organizational inefficiencies.
A new tax is the easiest —and laziest — way to fix a budget problem. We hope our elected leaders and their hired representatives will take up the challenge to find additional savings before coming to taxpayers with their hands out again.
