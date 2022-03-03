Authorities are coming up with every tactic they can think of to slow down the wave of human smuggling that has gripped Southern Arizona with so-called “load car” drivers bringing death and destruction to our highways as they speed through the region with vehicles packed with migrants entering the country illegally.
The latest move comes in the form of an advertising and marketing campaign designed to target the teens from Tucson, Phoenix and beyond who make up the bulk of the would-be smugglers appearing in our area as of late.
Print ads, billboards and social media campaigns will all be deployed in an effort to reach these juveniles before it’s too late, and warn them of the consequences that await if they try to make a quick buck at the expense of endangering countless innocent people.
These information efforts are even more crucial when one considers the lies being peddled by the cartels, who use a combination of enticement and intimidation by telling these teen smugglers they won’t face any risks, and threaten them with violence if they don’t follow through with the operation.
While the efforts of local, state and federal agencies to coordinate on this pushback against the recruiting efforts of the cartels are commendable, the fact that the problem has reached such levels to warrant this type of response in the first place is a cause for concern.
With high-speed pursuits and crashes becoming a near-daily occurrence on the highways, officials have no choice but to use every tool available to attempt to stop the illegal activity. While the nationwide number of illegal border crossings in January did see a slight dip from December’s total, the 18,244 migrants processed for illegal entry in the Tucson sector is more than three times higher than numbers from January of last year and the most for the first month of the year since 2009.
It should not be up to county prosecutors, sheriff or police departments to shoulder the responsibility of not only enforcing federal immigration laws, but handling the anti-smuggling messaging as well.
If the federal government doesn’t want to take the lead on actually securing the border, the least it could do would be to show leadership in the media campaign, as well as provide additional funding and support for these types of messaging blitzes.
Instead, the local authorities in Southern Arizona — in a partnership with the Border Patrol that should not be overlooked — are the ones coming up with the messaging, targeting mechanisms and other aspects of a campaign which they should never have had to run in the first place.
