A new federal rule is expected to bring big changes to the government’s food assistance program.. The rule requires able-bodied adults to work or train at least 20 hours a week to receive assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Critics say at least 6,700 Arizonans could lose food assistance in Arizona, with more than 700,000 SNAP recipients expected to be affected nationally when the rule goes into effect next spring.
There are good reasons to overhaul the food stamp program. The government estimates that about 5 percent of the money is lost to fraud. By comparison, the retail industry’s annual losses due to theft are about 1.82 percent of total sales, according to industry reports.
For critics of the program, it’s hard to have much sympathy for people who refuse to work. That’s an understandable position. That said, there are many, many more people who do rely on the government’s food stamp assistance, and we should be careful not to introduce new red tape for people who are already struggling. There are good intentions behind SNAP. It provides a safety net for our poorest citizens, for starters. It also creates jobs, believe it or not, and it helps avoid societal costs related to caring for people who grow up malnourished and hungry.
The government’s food assistance program will always be needed, but it should be a short-term solution for most people. Work requirements tied to food assistance programs make sense, but it’s important to realize that any new rule comes with a certain bureaucratic obligation – the government has to commit to processing and verifying the paperwork on a timely basis, and ensure that nobody falls between the cracks. One way of doing that at minimal expense to taxpayers would be to step up contributions to charities that provide additional food assistance in communities.
Food banks like the ones operated by the Havasu Community Health Foundation and St. Vincent De Paul support hundreds of Lake Havasu City families, but they rely on the community’s generosity to keep their shelves stocked. Some of the resources currently committed to SNAP should be instead diverted to private food banks. These agencies are highly efficient at getting food to people who need it, and they could be even more effective with additional resources.
