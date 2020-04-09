The back-and-forth over whether to “close the lake” because of the coronavirus pandemic is missing an important discussion element: The weather. Specifically, the heat. We’ve been fortunate to have a really mild spring by Havasu standards. It’s not uncommon this time of year for temperatures to be near the triple digits, if not already there. Eventually, it will get hot. The lake offers a cool oasis during the warmer months that would be unbearable otherwise. It would be silly to completely shut off access to the lake, even during a pandemic.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy says his hands are tied when it comes to closing the lake. Jurisdictional issues over lake management have always presented those kinds of issues — it’s unreasonable to expect that our city could, even if it wanted to, unilaterally close up all the boat ramps. A lot of them, after all, are located within State Parks, which our city has virtually no control over. And there are also public and private ramps outside city limits. Closing up only some of the ramps would merely serve to disperse crowds to those other areas, which defeats the purpose of social distancing.
In any case, the state parks seem to be managing the flow of people well enough. Crowds are being discouraged and distancing is being promoted.
Boating and shore access can be enjoyed responsibly. And it is.
The real issue with crowds seems to be the number of people who are still coming to Havasu for vacation, despite various orders to shelter in place. State officials ought to take a closer look at controlling tourism for the next few weeks.
It’s a hard call for a state that relies so heavily on the tourism industry, but it’s clear that many people are still coming here from a variety of locales, and the number of cases of coronavirus in Havasu keeps going up. Arizona needs to apply pressure on those places that aren’t keeping their own residents home. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey attempted to address that issue earlier this week with an order that residents from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — areas of substantial community spread of the virus — must quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arriving in the state.
The governor ought to include California in that list. The Golden State, despite doing a remarkable job at “flattening the curve,” is still a viral hotbed with thousands of cases, and it’s a leading source of visitors for Arizona. Allowing out-of-state folks to continue to vacation in Lake Havasu City while the pandemic continues is going to help undercut any other efforts we’ve attempted here.
Crowd control is absolutely necessary, and we’re glad to see Arizona State Parks addressing that, as we reported in today’s paper. It’s possible those measures could be in place for some time, but it’s something that can be managed. And good management is certainly preferable to shutting down a resource we all rely on.
— Today’s News-Herald
