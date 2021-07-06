Arizona’s ballot initiative process is an imperfect exercise. With enough money and time, it seems like anyone can get just about anything added to election ballots — you can see why that might be problematic. But ballot initiatives are also a necessary function of society, a way for voters to override their elected leaders when the leaders can’t — or won’t —come through for them. We saw a good example of the initiative process in action last year with Prop. 207, which finally legalized marijuana after the Arizona State Legislature failed to do so. Likewise, last year’s other ballot initiative, Prop. 208, added a new tax on the wealthy to support Arizona schools. Education is also an issue the Legislature has historically ignored (though they’ve tried to make up for the funding inequities in recent years).
Ballot initiatives, however, are a blunt tool. Props. 207 and 208 gave the state a necessary push on important matters, but they left additional details to be sorted out. Prop. 207, for instance, muddied the waters when it comes to existing pot laws on the books and created a lot of uncertainty for local communities.
The direct democracy offered by the ballot initiative process is best used in small quantities. Imagine the chaos that would ensue if voters were asked to vote on every piece of legislation. Arizona and the rest of the United States are representative republics for a reason. That’s why it’s best that there remains a high bar for an issue to get put before the voters. Admittedly, it may be too easy to do so now — perhaps it’s worth exploring a higher signature threshold. But we digress.
It’s important to note that Arizona has long considered the will of the voters to be sacrosanct, and that shouldn’t change. Arizona doesn’t allow the state legislature alone to change a ballot initiative approved by voters, and that’s the way things have been for more than two decades.
That process would change under a proposal in 2022 that asks voters to give up some of their power and allow legislators to amend or repeal ballots in cases where laws could be considered unconstitutional or illegal. Of course, constitutional claims are almost a routine defense these days when voters pass a law that lawmakers don’t particularly like.
The proposal for 2022 gets things backwards.
Constitutional questions should be explored before ballots questions are asked in the first place. When a ballot initiative qualifies for the ballot, there should be a middle step that requires a committee to explore whether the proposal would survive constitutional arguments. Assuming it does, that should be the end of it. Anything else is a slap in the face to voters.
— Today’s News-Herald
