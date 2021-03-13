Like a lot of Americans, Lake Havasu City is about to get a big check deposited in its bank account. Last week’s passage of the American Rescue Plan Act means a lot of money for cities, towns and counties across the U.S.
Lake Havasu City’s share is reportedly $13.4 million.
City Manager Jess Knudson told a News-Herald reporter there weren’t yet any plans about how the city might spend the unexpected windfall, but the City Council will no doubt have a lot of ideas to debate in coming months.
Before that happens, we have a suggestion. Let’s put the money toward paying off city debt. It’s not as sexy as buying a new courthouse, of course, but it’s still worth consideration. According to the city budget, the wastewater utility fund includes just under $13 million in debt service.
Seems like a no-brainer.
Putting most of the stimulus money toward old debt could go a long way in developing the ongoing conversations about how Lake Havasu City will structure its water rates and how the city will replace funding from the soon-to-expire irrigation and drainage district.
Of course, some will argue that we’re talking about the wisdom of using one-time money to address an issue that’s normally addressed with ongoing revenue streams. Getting rid of debt, however, is the best way to ensure that the city is on solid financial ground.
Without expensive debt looming large, it might be possible to talk about smaller rate increases — or perhaps none at all.
— Today’s News-Herald
