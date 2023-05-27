Tomorrow is Memorial Day. It’s a somber day that tends to get lost, unfortunately, as the holiday is treated as a three-day kickoff to summer. Of course, that summer celebration is important too, especially in Lake Havasu City. Economically, Memorial Day weekend is a big event for Havasu — on par with events like Black Friday for local businesses that cater to tourism.
However, it’s important that we don’t lose sight of the real meaning of the holiday that forms our three-day weekend. Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day, created in the years following the Civil War, a war that claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. history.
More than a century later, in 1971, it became the official federal holiday we’re all familiar with, and it honors all those who gave their lives for their country, from the American Revolution to more recent engagements in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Lake Havasu City is still a young city, but it hasn’t escaped the tragedy of war. Six young men with Havasu connections have lost their lives in battle. Our community suffered loss in its earliest days, with the deaths of Gary Dean Harmon and Scotty Ray Broadston in Vietnam.
Years later, Patrick Tinnell, Anthony Jonathan Sausto, Dylan Thomas Reid and Carl Eric Hammar gave their lives in the Global War on Terror. They deserve to be remembered, today and every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.