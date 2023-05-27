Memorial Day Cemetery (2).JPG

London Bridge Resort employee Shawna Stackhouse lays decorative bouquets at the graves of Lake Havasu City veterans on Tuesday, at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens. "I love it," Stackhouse said. "It's an amazing thing that the owner does twice a year, and it's awesome that we honor vets this way."

Tomorrow is Memorial Day. It’s a somber day that tends to get lost, unfortunately, as the holiday is treated as a three-day kickoff to summer. Of course, that summer celebration is important too, especially in Lake Havasu City. Economically, Memorial Day weekend is a big event for Havasu — on par with events like Black Friday for local businesses that cater to tourism.

However, it’s important that we don’t lose sight of the real meaning of the holiday that forms our three-day weekend. Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day, created in the years following the Civil War, a war that claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. history.

