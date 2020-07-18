Arizona students are getting a not-so-great lesson from the state’s leaders about decision making. With just two weeks to go before school is supposed to start, we’re no closer to real answers about what the 2020-21 school year is going to look like. Oh sure, the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board voted last week to begin distance learning on Aug. 3, with a possible physical return to school on Aug. 17, but all of that could get thrown out the window depending on what Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey decides.
The local school board has done as much as it can, and we commend them and the district’s administration for making a concerted effort to consider concerns from parents, students and staff. This is not an easy task, and the board’s hands are tied, even as their fingers are crossed and their hands are wringing over all the implications of a physical return.
Our capricious governor says he’ll have an announcement on school later this week, and whatever he says will affect the lives of hundreds of thousands of Arizona families.
It’s not really fair, of course, for these decisions to be made so close to deadline. Back-to-school season requires a lot of preparation and time management, both for families and school employees.
The truth is, as much as we’d like our kids to return to school and for life to return to normal, the numbers of coronavirus cases are more concerning than ever — especially in the Colorado River valley region. The smartest thing to do is launch a prolonged distance learning program, — admitting that distance learning is an insufficient substitute for real education — for the first quarter. Plan for the physical return to happen in the second quarter (around October). By that time, we hope things will have improved so that we’re all more comfortable about sending our kids back into the classroom.
— Today’s News-Herald
