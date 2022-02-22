Thanks to the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic and bad winter weather in many parts of the country, the United States is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, says it is the middle of a historic blood drought as covid-19 has forced the closure of community blood drives and reduced the number of healthy people willing to donate.
The nationwide blood shortage is an additional stress factor for a fragile healthcare system already overwhelmed by the pandemic.
This Saturday represents a chance for Lake Havasu City residents to help make a dent in the national effort to restore the blood supply. A drive is being held in collaboration with the Marine Corps League Auxiliary this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Columbian Hall at 186 London Bridge Rd.
All eligible donors, especially those with the most transfused blood type O, which is currently at less than half of the desired four-day supply, are critically needed to make an appointment now to give in the days and weeks ahead.
It's important to note that blood can't be stockpiled — whole blood lasts just 42 days — so community drives like this are critically important to keeping the supply at adequate levels.
Vitalant also needs more community groups across Arizona to sponsor blood drives. Groups interested in doing so can learn more at vitalant.org. To participate in this weekend's blood drive or future events, sign up online at donors.vitalant.org.
It doesn't take much to give blood, but the small gesture has the potential to make a huge difference in someone's life.
— Today's News-Herald
