There aren’t enough coronavirus test kits. Questions linger of their accuracy. Arizona providers are told, in some many words, to not bother with tests in most cases.
This means all those official numbers on infections from federal, state and local health authorities are little more than an extended April Fools joke. No one really knows how many virus cases there are.
It may be reassuring to believe there are only twelve cases in all of Mohave County. It may also be dangerous to believe that number. Or not, if one considers test accuracy.
It may be reassuring to think that many, many people have been infected and have recovered. It may also be dangerous because there is no widespread testing for coronavirus antibodies. A claim that federal authorities had approved a quick at-home kit was quickly refuted by the government last week.
Directions on public health care, then, are coming from government leaders who don’t really know the spread of the disease or how many have had it and seem able to promise only that more tests will be available “soon.”
Public trust hangs on the somber reality that there are many, many proven cases now and the number keeps increasing.
The front lines of health care – doctors, nurses, hospitals, and others – are doing incredible, tiring and dangerous work on the individuals who need sometimes intensive health care. They deserve all the credit the public can offer.
The back lines—health departments, particularly state and federal – aren’t quite there. Testing didn’t ramp up for this virus due to a natural human inclination to not over-react, to not waste a lot of money and energy for an uncertainty.
It’s understandable in health care. The net result, though, sounds like fishermen who guess at fish population sizes by how many they caught today.
The public needs more tests and, to make them worthwhile, they need to be accurate. That may be an impossible goal especially as “the curve” approaches its high point.
What is achievable is much more widespread antibody tests, simple blood tests that can reveal the true size of the spread, offer reassurance and also possibly help the very ill through blood transfusions from recovered victims.
Until then, the public can only assume that everyone has coronavirus. It’s the only safe thing to do.
Without more testing to see who may have the virus and who has recovered, the public will grow restless in a couple of weeks, possibly breaking quarantines and distancing guidelines before they should.
— Today’s News-Herald
