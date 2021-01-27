City government in Lake Havasu City has a big financial challenge and it’s not the lack of more money. For the last year or so, city government has sought new ways to raise money from taxpayers, citing the upcoming loss or revenue from the sunsetting Irrigation and Drainage District’s property taxes.
Even with the IDD property taxes, the city is operating what is called a structural deficit, which is most-kindly defined as meaning it will continue to spend more money than it receives.
A structural deficit is ongoing. This suggest not just a revenue issue but that the city is either unable or unwilling to manage its finances to achieve a balanced budget. In other words, a structural deficit, no matter how well accepted in the ivory towers of government, is actually an embarrassment to the city and a worrisome dark cloud to taxpayers.
City government hasn’t sent any messages it even needs to address expenses. Even with coronavirus causing the city to project it may lose up to 20 percent of sales tax receipts, the city went ahead with employee raises at a cost of a couple million dollars in the coming year. It also purchased a fitness center to use as a new city courthouse, after renovation, and said the $3 million purchase price represents a savings from a projected $7 million cost of building a new courthouse. We’ll see both the savings and the real expense when the work is done.
The city is obliged to spend tens of millions of dollars each year to provide public safety and adequate roads and keeping the parks landscaped, among many other responsibilities. How much is too much? At whatever point the spending exceeds its revenue.
That philosophy should stand any time. The pandemic makes it more imperative
In eying new sales taxes, property taxes, hotel bed taxes and commercial lease taxes, the city is likely to inflict financial pain on the public and businesses. It clearly understands this, else it wouldn’t have projected lower sales tax receipts because of the coronavirus.
Workers and businesses may be getting by on less, but the city’s needs can’t go unquenched even in tough times. The messaging is ten notes low on the tone-deaf scale.
The good news — both for the city’s coffers and private sector businesses and employees — is that sales tax receipts have risen, not declined, thus offering hope that the city’s spending isn’t as out of whack as even its own budget portends.
This increased business activity, not business-stifling taxation, should be the roadmap for the city to make more money. The city is awash with visitors and homes can hardly be built quickly enough for those wanting to become residents. Both of these groups buy furniture and clothes and all the other items of life that generate sales taxes.
Properly backed and encouraged, growth should take care of the city’s financial needs. Short term, tighter expense controls should be used to rein in the extra spending.
If local government needs to understand how to do it, it can find several thousand case studies in local businesses that continue to try to survive in the age of coronavirus.
— Today’s News-Herald
