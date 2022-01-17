The cost of building a home is up sharply, because of the lumber price wars. In the rental market, “affordable housing” is debatable, unless you have roommates, a rich relative or retired well yourself.
It is enough to turn the great American dream into a nightmare.
What led, in part, to the Great Recession was too many people being shoe-horned into mortgages they could not afford.
Even as the economy began to fitfully recover, the New York Times reported, the percentage of homeowners dropped sharply — to 66.4%, from a peak of 69.2% in 2004. The ownership rate is now climbing back; yet, some housing experts say it could decline to the levels of the 1990s or 1980s.
Industry analysts say housing is in a downward spiral, not only because so many people are blocked from the market.
Still, real estate representatives say they can get you into a house, stretching their abilities like pre-2008, leading us to wonder if we’re knocking on the burst bubble of 13 or so years ago.
A study by the Pew Research Center stated at the time 75% of Americans see owning a home as the best long-term investment they can make. That percentage has changed little now. Further, owning a home remains a goal of young people with jobs.
Here’s the challenge: Not enough people have the jobs or resources that will make this happen; thus, the status of the unemployed or underemployed is preventing them from attaining the American dream — and arguably it’s affecting the healthy recovery of this part of our economy enduring the effects of covid.
The local housing market is booming,. Homes are selling though the stats seem erratic at times.
Back 10 years ago foreclosures represented about 35% of existing home transactions. Now, it is very low – roughly one in every 13,400 Arizona homes.
As we came out of the Great Recession, the quote was “the housing market may never again look like it did five years ago.”
Actually, it is looking more and more like pre-recession than ever before. And that’s not necessarily a good thing.
— Today’s News-Herald
