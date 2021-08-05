Coronavirus vaccination rates in Mohave County are below average, a sign that the pandemic could linger longer here than in places with higher vaccination rates.
This is hardly a controversial stance. Leaders of all political flavor and office encourage vaccinations as the best way to make the covid illness yesterday’s problem. So why are the Mohave County Board of Supervisors reluctant to accept a federal grant that provides more education and vaccination support? The proposal to accept the $773,000 grant would pay for extra health department personnel and allow education campaigns in the more remote communities of the county.
Earlier this week, the supervisors tabled the matter after expressing concerns that the “outreach” component of the grant would involve door-knocking and other intrusions into private lives. This concern apparently arose because President Biden said he wants such a campaign.
The question that should really be on the table is how best to get rid of coronavirus. It’s not a political question.
As it now stands, the majority of Mohave County residents haven’t gotten the vaccine. Why? Reasons include misunderstandings about the vaccines. Microchips? Infertility? Lack of FDA approval? There has been some deliberate misinformation. The federal government has also contributed with changing messages on immunity and the spread of the virus.
It’s important that Mohave County residents be handed solid information, have a chance to ask their own questions and then to receive the vaccine if they choose.
Education doesn’t have to include door-to-door campaigns. And the money can support other parts of the county’s coronavirus effort. Contact tracing and reporting of mild to moderate cases are two areas the county could beef up as a way of measuring the spread of variants, especially among the vaccinated.
The county should take the money. The supervisors were reassured by Denise Burley, the health department’s head, that the department doesn’t intend to bang on doors. Non-problem solved.
