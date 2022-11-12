We admit to being completely confused by the job market lately.
Last week Amazon announced it would freeze hiring. Credit card processor Stripe and ride-hailing company Lyft announced significant layoffs. Twitter slashed half its workforce and Meta, formerly Facebook, announced tens thousands would be sent packing.
Yet the unemployment rate barely budged and hiring in October topped 220,000, which continued a streak of strong employment numbers that has remained steady for months.
Same goes for interest rates and the housing market. Usually, when interest rates climb, demand for housing drops. Recent history, going back 50 years, shows those two factors are invariably connected. When interest rates are low, housing demand explodes.
In today’s economy, the Fed keeps bumping up the interest rate and the cost of borrowing money has gotten significantly more expensive, but there is still strong demand for housing. There is strong demand in what are classified as “low-cost cities,” where the median listing for a home is less than $400,000. The WSJ/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index looks at real-estate and non-housing indicators to determine its listing, which is published every quarter.
Yuma ranked 10th in the nation last month on the “emerging housing markets” list. The only other area representing Arizona was the Phoenix area suburb classified as Mesa and Scottsdale, which came in 83rd.
Lake Havasu City isn’t reflected in the list, emerging or not, but local residents know this area is a boomtown of unprecedented proportions, with flurries of building activity happening at the Havasu Riviera, the Foothills and on whatever empty lots still exist throughout the city. Havasu is an emerging for sure, and we’ll be watching!
