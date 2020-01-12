An award for a plan doesn’t by itself make the plan a reality. Downtown Lake Havasu City offers a great example.
A downtown catalyst project was the top item in an economic development contest that netted more than $2 million for the city in 2017.
The project was to be a private-public partnership in a one-acre public space at McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive. Concerts and entertainment would fill the public space. Restaurants and coffee shops and the like would take up a lot of the private space.
It looked great on paper. It still does. Problem is, private investors are staying away. And cost estimates have swelled on the public side. The head of the Partnership for Economic Development says the project is on hold until the economic justification is there.
We say the city should go ahead with minor park improvements now rather than waiting for all the financial stars to align. The location is a great spot for events and gatherings. It shouldn’t sit mostly idle.
The appeal of that site for private development rests on foot traffic it generates. It doesn’t generate much of that now, with few events and no amenities.
It would be easy enough and it should be inexpensive enough for the city to provide enough improvements to make the park attractive and accessible both for events and for a gathering place or for a quiet minute or two.
There’s talk of $5 million in public improvements needed for a “catalyst project.” We say drop the buzzwordy name and call it a park. Then spend a hundred thousand dollars or less moving some dirt around for a natural amphitheater and put in trees or some shade structures. Leave half open for future private investment.
Otherwise, the city should just sell the land and recoup its investment. As it sits, its underutilized and underperforming. The abundance of commercial space around the city reduces the odds of private investment in new space.
The last thing this city needs is another “coming soon” development.
Forget what other cities are doing and the latest, sweetest trends in downtown re-imagining.
Do what will work in Havasu, and right now that’s a park/gathering spot that may someday generate the traffic needed to justify private development.
— Today’s News-Herald
