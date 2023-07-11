Even in arid Arizona, water is what people think of when they want to enjoy the warm months. Pools see a lot of use. Lake Havasu, obviously, means water is even more at the forefront for residents and visitors in our area. For all its joys, water also brings tragedy at time, even with countless warnings about the potential dangers.
We’ve had several drownings along the Colorado River this season. The most recent incident occurred over the weekend. A week earlier, a 2-year-old drowned in a backyard pool at a Bullhead City rental property. Earlier this summer, a young girl was hospitalized after nearly drowning at London Bridge Beach.
Accidents happen because even the most conscientious people have moments of inattention. A moment is all it takes. Children are small. They are seemingly always in motion. Any parent can testify to the challenge of constantly keeping them under a watchful eye.
Thankfully, a lot of pool accidents don’t become deadly, but there are enough backyard drownings to warrant concern.
There have been 131 pool drownings in Arizona over the last three years, and a study by the insurance website Quotewizard says Arizona has the fourth highest number of pool drownings in the country over that time period. The study says that 34 percent of pool drownings involve a child younger than 14.
The water-related deaths may have a theme: It can’t happen to me. I watch my kids. I’m smart enough to recognize flood danger. I’ve done this a million times and nothing went wrong.
Maybe the constant warnings and cautious are so frequent, they don’t get the attention they deserve.
That’s why it’s so important to emphasize water education for local residents, starting at a young age. Efforts like Kinderswim, sponsored by London Bridge Rotary, and the educational goals of the newly formed Kids on the Colorado River organization, are on the right track.
We need to prioritize teaching local children — and all residents — to enjoy the water while retaining a healthy respect for its potential for danger.
