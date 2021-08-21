When will the current coronavirus surge end in the U.S.? The experts, by which we mean immunology specialists, are divided. It could erupt further this fall, exposing human hosts to new virus variants along the way. It could continue steadily until cold weather, then surge more during the holidays just like last year. Or it could be over pretty quickly.
For Mohave County, there is some short-term encouraging information from the federal Centers for Disease Control. Its short-range projection calls for a flattening of new cases and then a slow decline.
We hope that’s right. We’ve seen a lot of projections, both bad and good, be wrong.
Hope is good. It’s not enough to put the coronavirus away. The best path right now is coronavirus vaccination. The nation needs more of them to develop herd immunity that will resist widespread transmission of covid variants. Arizona and Mohave County need them even more because vaccination rates are still very low.
That would improve if state, county and local governments put their strong voices and, yes, some of the many federal stimulus dollars, toward encouraging the public to get the vaccines. Sadly and unfortunately, the topic of vaccinations is interwoven with the highly politicized issue of mandates, whether those mandates be for vaccines or masks.
In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has supported vaccination, but in a relative whisper compared to the loud rhetoric against vaccination or mask mandates.
The distinction between offering vaccines and mandating them is the difference between offered a nutritious meal and being told to eat your broccoli. A big distinction.
Political leaders appear to have much to gain in allowing the public to not appreciate the difference. Along the way, they do a disservice to the public at large by failing to encourage more vaccinations. There is a lot to debate about coronavirus. Treatments and recommendations evolve. So do conspiracy theories and misinformation. So, by the way, does the virus itself.
One fact not in dispute: The covid cases that wind up in the hospitals and in the mortuaries are among the unvaccinated.
The risks are higher for the unvaccinated than for the vaccinated. Government leaders at all levels have an obligation to promote vaccinations strongly with words, actions and advertising/educational campaigns.
— Today’s News-Herald
