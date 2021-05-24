Gov. Doug Ducey wants to cut state income taxes by almost half to a flat 2.5% of income. The effort isn’t as audacious as it might sound and is worth trying.
As every citizen knows, governments have a proven ability to increase taxes quickly when the perceived need exists.
Ducey’s proposal would save Arizona households some money, certainly. If approved, it would also make Arizona a more desirable place to conduct business, leading to even more revenue for the state.
Over the past months, high tax states are experiencing an exodus of high wage earners fleeing high costs of government. New York was the most prominent example.
Arizona needs some of that action. Even though its economy is revving along, the allure of Arizona to business is somewhat hampered because the tax burden isn’t at the bottom of the list.
Overall, according to the Tax Foundation, Arizona’s combined tax burdens are the 14th lowest in the nation. Its business tax ranking is 24th, the foundation says. That’s a mixed bag.
Importantly, the foundation says, Arizona is the sixth-best state for keeping tax burdens low as a percent of state income.
And, notably, Arizona’s combined state and local taxes are mostly generated from property and sales taxes rather than income taxes.
This means income taxes can be lowered without costing a huge amount of revenue. That positions Arizona as a tax-cutting state without sacrificing much money.
Is it sustainable? It depends on the outcome of Ducey’s bet on attracting more business and quality jobs. It won’t take place overnight, though.
Arizona state government has a lot of money right now thanks to federal stimulus dollars. If lawmakers can resist the urge to spend more than $15 billion in windfall revenue, the state would have a tremendous cash reserve to offset income tax reductions for a few years.
That’s a big if but it’s worth the effort to see whether the state can use low taxes as an additional lure to top-quality firms and jobs.
— Today’s News-Herald
