Last week, leaders from Mohave County’s healthcare and political circles gathered in Bullhead City to talk about possible solutions to the staffing shortages being experienced by local hospitals while the coronavirus pandemic rages on. There was consensus in the room that the problem exists — answers to what can be done about it in the short term, however, remain elusive.
Talking about it is a good first step. But this is a problem that is bigger than Mohave County, and it requires solutions on a regional scale.
We’ve suggested previously that Gov. Doug Ducey ought to enable the Arizona National Guard to step in to help hospitals fill in those staffing gaps — especially in rural areas like Lake Havasu City, where residents have limited healthcare options. The National Guard has come to rural Arizona’s rescue in the past, most recently helping to secure supply lines in the early days of the pandemic. Their involvement helped put a decisive end, at least temporarily, to the days of supply shortages at retail and grocery stores.
The healthcare staffing issue is similar to the supply line crisis, but it’s critically more important when lives are on the line and our state’s hospital infrastructure is having difficulty adapting to changing dynamics of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s true that some of the staffing issues are a man-made problem, related to federal requirements that medical workers must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, the worker shortage has been with rural areas for some time — certainly before the vaccines were widely available. The vaccine requirements helped make a bad problem worse, but rural hospitals needed staffing assistance either way.
National Guard assistance is a good temporary measure while regions like Mohave County attempt to identify longer-term solutions, and it’s even more of a no-brainer now that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has said it will cover 100 percent of the Guard’s activation for such uses.
Ducey needs to put the Guard to work for rural Arizona hospitals.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.