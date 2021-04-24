Gov. Doug Ducey did a disservice to Arizona school districts last week by ending the mandate that face masks be worn in public schools. Ducey could have waited another month, when schools are out or ending, to make the call.
Instead, the timing left school leaders around the state with the difficult choice on whether to add one more disruptive change to a year that’s been filled with them.
The question is one of timing, not of merit. The imposition of a stateside school mask mandate is very much ad odds with most school reopening decisions, which have been left largely to local discretion and broad state guidelines.
Ducey’s ending of the mask mandate when he did reopened the divide over whether a mask is a protective device or a political badge and weapon. It’s a poor discussion generally, since a mask really is just a mask until mandates ignite pushback.
It’s a worse discussion for the end of the school year, a time best spent wrapping up academics of a difficult and confusing school year for teachers, students and parents. For Ducey, the announcement may have been aimed at letting local leaders share some burden of the decision-making. Or it may have come once the decision was made, regardless of school calendars. It brought a mixed bag of reaction around the state, with some districts opting to drop a mask requirement and others holding firm, citing CDC guidelines.
We suspect many will default to a third route: Keeping the requirement in place but not penalizing those who don’t wear a mask.
The coronavirus continues to surprise. Even as the U.S. improves its case rate as vaccinations and disease-acquired immunity increase, other parts of the world are seeing sudden, dramatic jumps.
Why the increases? Some is due to new variants, some is due to poor vaccine rollouts and some is due to political decisions disguised as pandemic management. Masks are a tool in preventing the spread. Mask mandates are a tool for politicians. The first is OK, the second not so much. By themselves, masks are little different from wearing a jacket when it’s cold or using sunscreen to prevent burns or cancer. The mask choice does differ though in the sense that the decision can affect not only the wearer’s health but the health of people they contact.
— Today’s News-Herald
