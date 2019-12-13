The holidays bring an accumulation of new stuff. This morning is a great chance to get rid of some old stuff, especially those items that are difficult to just toss in the garbage.
The household hazardous waste event is from 8 a.m. to noon at the city maintenance yard, 900 London Bridge Road. Paint, old car parts, auto fluids and other chemicals and batteries are all eligible for the waste event.
Maybe more pertinently, electronic waste will be accepted. Those old, thick televisions and computer monitors often clutter storage areas, as do fax machines, unused corded phones and that decade-old microwave with the questionable shield. They are accepted at the event, up to a limit of five.
The event is open to Lake Havasu City residents, who will have to show identification with a city address or billing that shows a subscription to Republic Waste, the sponsor of the event.
A mid-December waste event may interfere with the hustle and bustle of the season, but it’s especially well-timed to make more household room for new gifts and decorations.
Computers, hard-drives and vehicle tires (up to three) are also accepted.
Among the items that are not: Pesticides, poisons, medical waste and drugs, broken lights and construction debris.
These hazardous waste events don’t come along often, so act now or live with the clutter for a while.
— Today’s News-Herald
