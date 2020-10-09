Not long ago, the beginning of early in-person voting marked the beginning of the election. Candidates sought to make impressions before then.
Higher interest in voting by mail — and the national controversy over the way that’s handled in some states — has moved the marker. Voters began returning ballots weeks ago in some places.
Early in-person voting began Wednesday in Mohave County. In Lake Havasu City, the location is the county library and hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays except for Columbus Day.
For those not voting by mail — and those numbers are reportedly up this year in the state and county — early voting in person offers benefits. It avoids any congestion at the polls on Nov. 3. Long lines are more an issue in Phoenix than anywhere else in the state, at least in the past. It’s also obviously more convenient for the voter.
Arizona is one of three dozen states with voter identification laws that affect in-person voting. For most people, it’s a matter of showing a driver license. That’s quick. Other identification options are spelled out in paragraphs of state law. They can take longer to process.
The identification requirements don’t apply to mail-in ballots, though other verifications apply. The most controversial of mail ballots are in those states where universal mail ballots are sent to voters whether requested or not, whether living there or not or whether living at all or not. Arizona requires requested mail ballots.
Early voting in person offers convenience and also the feeling of an election. One gets to see the process.
You even get a sticker at the end.
— Today’s News-Herald
My experience after moving to Havasu and voting in person consisted of a nasty, old, Republican woman "poll watcher" who challenged me a total of three times - the last being "she had never seen me before." At that point I threatened to call the cops, voted, went home and immediately change my status to permanent vote by mail.
