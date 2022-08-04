You know the economy is getting bad when Walmart announces it plans to layoff hundreds of corporate workers and points to declining profits.

The retailer announced last week that it would be cutting about 200 jobs at its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters and at other corporate offices. It also notified firms on Wall Street that profits will be lower in the current quarter and for its fiscal year because the price it pays for food and fuel have increased.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.