You know the economy is getting bad when Walmart announces it plans to layoff hundreds of corporate workers and points to declining profits.
The retailer announced last week that it would be cutting about 200 jobs at its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters and at other corporate offices. It also notified firms on Wall Street that profits will be lower in the current quarter and for its fiscal year because the price it pays for food and fuel have increased.
Walmart is the largest private employer in the U.S. and while many of its workers are hourly staff, it has thousands of people in corporate roles. Walmart employed 2.3 million worldwide, including 1.7 million in the U.S., as of Jan. 31.
Another sign of the times: working remotely in Mexico City. In the first four months of the year, 1.2 million foreigners arrived at Mexico City’s airport and local officials are reporting that Americans are flooding into the capital, where they can rent a penthouse for up to six months without a vis, at less than $2,000 a month. Rents in comparable urban centers north of the border are more than twice, sometimes three times that much.
“Clear financial incentives are drawing Americans to Mexico City — where the average local salary is $450 a month,” reports the Los Angeles Times. “Alexandra Demou, who runs the relocation company Welcome Home Mexico, said she gets 50 calls a week from people contemplating a move.”
