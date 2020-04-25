Why the widespread disagreement on when to reopen the local, state and national economies?
It comes down to choices, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will be in the spotlight this week in deciding whether and how much to reopen the state.
Truth is, beyond limiting restaurants and bars and other large gathering spots from operating, Arizona has hardly locked down due to the coronavirus.
Still, he’ll want to stand on solid medical ground should he loosen restrictions in Arizona. With not much of that to stand on, the governor will be forced into a hedged bet, a phased reopening.
National and state economies are reliant on health agencies declaring that testing is sufficient to warrant reopening. The testing, though, still remains largely unavailable despite both federal and state pronouncements that it’s coming soon.
The Defense Production Act’s name is often invoked, putting the full combined might of the country’s industrial and military power into play. So where are the swabs?
What the public and policy makers need, and what they lack, is information on the number of coronavirus cases, the number of people who have had it, and the degree to which immunity develops.
Widespread tests and contact tracing would be huge in helping the public and public officials decide whether to reopen. The need has been apparent since early February. Widespread testing just isn’t happening, at least on a timely enough basis to help inform personal and policy decisions.
In Arizona, there were a bit more than 58,000 tests given by Friday, of which more than 10% came back positive. The high positive rate shows most tests are given to those with some kind of symptoms.
The question is whether to wait for more tests before reopening homes and businesses and churches and the government. How many is enough? When can we get there? The country can’t afford to wait.
The federal Centers for Disease Control is now forecasting a more deadly second wave of the virus this winter.
A great early defense for this would be gradual reopening, probably infecting more people but keeping well within “the curve” that hospitals can treat. Done gradually, the exposures and infections can provide some herd immunity before the deadly second wave hits.
Isn’t that just trading the economy for more death? Maybe. But who knows?
The hospitals are open and ready. The ventilators are over-ordered.
Public health officials pooh-pooh herd immunity. They also initially said masks offered no protection, before they did. They needed thousands and thousands of ventilators, before they didn’t. Locally, the Mohave County health director is not recommending using antibody tests offered by a Lake Havasu City company. But the health department isn’t offering any alternatives.
There’s little wonder a caged-up public wants to handle the opening on its own. And, ultimately, it will be up to the public and to businesses to make their own decisions about whether to leave their homes or how to reopen a business while ensuring health and safety.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
If more tests were given this state would light up like a Christmas tree. Californians are dragging some in and taking some home. A 'melding pot' of Covid-19 one might say. Poor decisions at the start by city leaders are going to come back and haunt the city where re-opening businesses are concerned.
